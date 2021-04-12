Video
Monday, 12 April, 2021
F-commerce entrepreneurs rising significantly: Palak

Published : Monday, 12 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 41

State Minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak on Sunday said the participation of young entrepreneurs in F-commerce (Facebook commerce) is on the rise significantly.
"At least 400,000 new entrepreneurs are engaged in F-commerce. Bangladesh Bank is going to arrange small loans at 4 percent interest for the entrepreneurs who are engaged in F-commerce and Startup business," he said at a virtual conference.
The e-Commerce Association of Bangladesh (e-CAB) arranged the virtual conference on Rural to Global E-commerce Policy Conference. LGRD and Cooperatives Minister Tazul Islam inaugurated the event.
Palak also highlighted different initiatives taken by the government for e-commerce and its entrepreneurs in the first session of the conference. The LGRD minister said people are choosing e-commerce to sell and purchase goods, from food to luxurious products. "Though it (e-commerce) began small, now a sort of dependency (on e-commerce) has been created," he said.    -UNB


