Monday, 12 April, 2021, 9:35 AM
Home Op-Ed

Letter To the Editor

Cash Recycler Machine during COVID-19 time

Published : Monday, 12 April, 2021

Dear Sir
The second wave of COVID-19 is going on in many countries as like Bangladesh. During this crisis moment the Bangladesh Bank as well as most of the scheduled commercial banks requested the clients as well as the businessmen to use risk-free alternative digital banking platform. They also requested them not to rush in the banking premises except any emergency needs.

This pandemic time, Cash Recycler Machines (CRM) is a suitable option to deposit and withdraw money without going to the banking premises. Many banks have started to replace the traditional ATM with CRM that also allow cash to be credited in real time basis. Unlike an ATM that just allows cash withdrawal. A CRM accepts cash, counts the notes, authenticates them and credits the amount to the bank account in real time, reducing the manual labour for the service for banks. Without CRM, customers have to queue in the cash counter to deposit money but withdraw from ATM booth. Now CRM has changed revolution in the banking services and reduces the hassle of deposit money in the cash counter.

The clients should use CRM in this pandemic time without going to the banking premises and definitely it will save time, reduce tension and free of potential contagious.

Md Zillur Rahaman
Gandaria, Dhaka



