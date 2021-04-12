Housewife ‘commits suicide’

NOAKHALI, Apr 11: A housewife reportedly committed suicide in Hatiya Upazila of the district on Saturday afternoon.

Deceased Nasima Begum, 29, was the wife of Md Rashed Mia, a resident of Boakhali Village under Charking Union in the upazila.

Local sources said Nasima took poison in the house at around 3:45pm following a family dispute and felt sick.

Sensing the matter, the family members rushed her to Hatiya Upazila Health Complex, where she died at around 5pm while undergoing treatment.