Four people killed in road mishaps in four districts

Four people including a minor child were killed in separate road accidents in four districts- Satkhira, Sherpur, Laxmipur and Moulvibazar, in two days.

SATKHIRA: A van-puller killed was killed when his vehicle hit a roadside electric pole in Shyamnagar Upazila of the district on Sunday morning.

The deceased was identified as Mahabub Sheikh, 25, son of Momin Sheikh, a resident of Uttar Fulbaria Village in the upazila.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Shyamnagar Police Station (PS) Nazmul Huda said the accident took place in Bhurulia Village at around 8am, which left Mahabub severely injured.

He was whisked off to Shyamnagar Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead, the OC added.

NALITABARI, SHERPUR: A day-labourer was killed in a road accident in Nalitabari Upazila of the district on Saturday evening.

The deceased was identified as Nazir Hossain, son of late Wahed Ali, a resident of Dakshin Kawakuri Village in the upazila.

Local sources said A drum truck hit Nazir Hossain in the area at around 7pm, while he was cutting soil, which left him dead on the spot.

However, the truck driver managed to flee the scene soon after the incident.

Nalitabari PS OC Basir Ahmed Badal confirmed the incident.

LAXMIPUR: A minor boy was killed in a road accident in Ramgati Upazila of the district on Saturday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Md Sayem, 10, son of Ismail, a resident of Char Ramij Village in the upazila.

Local sources said Sayem was behind a tractor. He was run over by the vehicle as it was heading back. He died on the spot.

Ramgati PS OC Mohammad Solaiman confirmed the incident.

MOULVIBAZAR: A man was killed in a road accident in Juri Upazila of the district on Saturday morning.

The deceased was identified as Shawkat Aziz, 35, a resident of Ita Tea Garden area in Rajnagar Upazila.

Police and local sources said a truck hit a motorcycle carrying Shawkat Aziz in Bhuai area on the Moulvibazar-Borolekha Regional Highway in the morning, leaving him dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

Juri PS OC Sanjay Chakrabarty confirmed the incident.









