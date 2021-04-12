Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 12 April, 2021, 9:34 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Four people killed in road mishaps in four districts

Published : Monday, 12 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36
Our Correspondents

Four people including a minor child were killed in separate road accidents in four districts- Satkhira, Sherpur, Laxmipur and Moulvibazar, in two days.
SATKHIRA: A van-puller killed was killed when his vehicle hit a roadside electric pole in Shyamnagar Upazila of the district on Sunday morning.
The deceased was identified as Mahabub Sheikh, 25, son of Momin Sheikh, a resident of Uttar Fulbaria Village in the upazila.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Shyamnagar Police Station (PS) Nazmul Huda said the accident took place in Bhurulia Village at around 8am, which left Mahabub severely injured.
He was whisked off to Shyamnagar Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead, the OC added.
NALITABARI, SHERPUR: A day-labourer was killed in a road accident in Nalitabari Upazila of the district on Saturday evening.
The deceased was identified as Nazir Hossain, son of late Wahed Ali, a resident of Dakshin Kawakuri Village in the upazila.
Local sources said A drum truck hit Nazir Hossain in the area at around 7pm, while he was cutting soil, which left him dead on the spot.
However, the truck driver managed to flee the scene soon after the incident.
Nalitabari PS OC Basir Ahmed Badal confirmed the incident.
LAXMIPUR: A minor boy was killed in a road accident in Ramgati Upazila of the district on Saturday afternoon.
The deceased was identified as Md Sayem, 10, son of Ismail, a resident of Char Ramij Village in the upazila.
Local sources said Sayem was behind a tractor. He was run over by the vehicle as it was heading back. He died on the spot.
Ramgati PS OC Mohammad Solaiman confirmed the incident.
MOULVIBAZAR: A man was killed in a road accident in Juri Upazila of the district on Saturday morning.
The deceased was identified as Shawkat Aziz, 35, a resident of Ita Tea Garden area in Rajnagar Upazila.
Police and local sources said a truck hit a motorcycle carrying Shawkat Aziz in Bhuai area on the Moulvibazar-Borolekha Regional Highway in the morning, leaving him dead on the spot.
Being informed, police recovered the body.
Juri PS OC Sanjay Chakrabarty confirmed the incident.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Housewife ‘commits suicide’
A human chain was formed in front of Nalitabari Upazila Parishad
Four people killed in road mishaps in four districts
9 die with corona symptoms in Barishal, Rajshahi
Nor’wester smashes dream of Haor farmers in Netrakona
12 held with drugs in 6 dists
Whip of the Jatiya Sangsad Iqbalur Rahim, MP, distributing fertiliser and Aush paddy
Obituary


Latest News
Asia shares slip into earnings season, US data deluge
Egypt, Lebanon announce Ramadan to start Tuesday
Man Utd stage comeback win at Tottenham
Kolkata Knight Riders beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 10 runs
7-day general holidays likely to be declared Monday
Saudi Supreme Court: No evidence of Ramadan moon sighting
Export-oriented industries to remain open during lockdown
Iran calls Natanz atomic site blackout 'nuclear terrorism'
Hatirjheel accident drama: Husband confesses killing wife
Mita Huq laid to rest in Keraniganj
Most Read News
Noted Rabindra Sangeet singer Mita Haque dies of COVID-19
Current restrictions to continue two more days: Quader
Highest ever 78 Covid deaths recorded in a day
Khaleda Zia infected with coronavirus: DGHS
All domestic, int'l flights to remain suspended for a week from Apr 14
COVID cases exceed 135 million with 2.9 million fatalities globally
5-storey building tilts in Ctg, police cordon off
Covid-infected Khaleda Zia doing well, says Fakhrul
4% advance tax on soybean, palm oil withdrawn
‘Strict’ lockdown: Make it genuinely strict
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft