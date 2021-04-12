9 die with corona symptoms in Barishal, Rajshahi

Nine people died with coronavirus symptoms in Barishal and Rajshahi in two days.

BARISHAL: Four people died with coronavirus symptoms at Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital (SBMCH) in the city in the last 24 hours till Saturday morning.

Acting Director of SBMCH Dr Abdur Razzak confirmed the information on Saturday noon.

He said four patients, were admitted to the isolation ward of the hospital as they had been suffering with the virus symptoms, died in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, 30 patients have been admitted to the isolation and corona units here while seven were released in the last 24 hours.

A total of 146 patients are now undergoing treatment at the isolation and corona wards in SBMCH.

RAJSHAHI: Five people died with coronavirus symptoms at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) in the city on Friday night.

Deputy Director of the hospital Dr Saiful Ferdous confirmed the information.

He said the deceased had been suffering with coronavirus symptoms. Two of them died at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) while another died in Ward No. 25, 29 and 30 of the hospital.

Dr Saiful Ferdous said samples were collected from them.

However, the body has been asked to be buried following the government health guideline, he added.

