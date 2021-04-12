Video
Home Countryside

Norâ€™wester smashes dream of Haor farmers in Netrakona

Published : Monday, 12 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 34
Sujadul Islam Farash

The photo shows a farmer frustrated as Nor’wester damaged his paddy field recently in Netrakona. photo: observer

NETRAKONA, Apr 11: The hot air along with Nor'wester smashed the dream of Haor (wetland) farmers in the district.  
Field after field of standing Boro crops have been damaged in almost all upazilas of the district. According to field sources, the devastating damage has taken place in Khaliajuri, Madan, and Mohanganj upazilas. The Nor'wester hit the district one week back.
According to sources at the Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE) in Netrakona, 19,950 hectares (ha) of land were cultivated in Khaliajuri Upazila, 17,340 ha in Madan Upazila, and 17,045 ha in Mohanganj Upazila.
The yielding became good for fair weather. Farmers were expecting more production than the season's target; most of the croplands had begun ripening.
Harvesting of BRRI-28 and other hybrid paddies were supposed to begin within next few days. In some areas, harvesting already began.  
Farmer Habul Mia of Bagjan Village at Tiyosree Union in Madan Upazila, Janu Mia of Mendipur Village in Khaliajuri Upazila, Arif Mia of Hatnaiya Village and Ayatul Mia of Naljuri Village in Mohanganj Upazila   said, "We maintain our living on paddy cropping on the whole year. Due to Sunday evening's hot-blowing air, crops have been damaged. We cultivated our lands at loan money."
"Now what will we eat? And how will we pay our debt?" they expressed their frustration.
"There will be no option for us if the government does not stand beside us", they further said.
Locals and farmers said, huge devastation occurred to standing Boro crops in Haor areas of Khaliajuri, Madan and Mohanganj upazilas.
In Netrakona Sadar, Atpara, Kendua, Barhatta, Durgapur, Kalmakanda, and in all upazilas, Boro croplands have been damaged, sources at the DAE said.
An expert team will inspect the affected croplands to know why the devastation has occurred, sources added.
Recently, State Minister for Social Welfare Affairs Bir Muktijoddha Ashraf Ali Khan Khasru, MP, inspected the devastated areas of Madan and Khaliajuri. He talked with victim farmers.
Madan Upazila Chairman Bir Muktijoddha Habibur Rahman, Upazila Nirbahi Officer Bulbul Ahmed, and officials of the Agriculture Department also inspected Haor areas.
Acting Agriculture Officer of Madan Upazila Raihanul Haq said, Haor region's farmers have been affected seriously due to the Nor'wester.
Deputy Director of the DAE in Netrakona Habibur Rahman said, "On information, I have visited different Haor areas in Madan, Mohanganj, and Khaliajuri upazilas accompanying local agriculture officials."
He further said, un-ripe paddies can develop chita due to hot weather. "Our men are in fields. Damages are being estimated," he added.
According to the DAE, this year Boro was cultivated on 1,84,983 ha of land in Netrakona, including 40,960 ha in Haor areas; hybrid species like Heera, and BR-29 have been damaged mostly.
About 7,800 ha were brought under Heera species. Paddies of about 16,000 ha are feared to be damaged.


