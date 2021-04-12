12 held with drugs in 6 dists

Twelve people including a woman were arrested with drugs in separate drives in six districts- Thakurgaon, Panchagarh, Rajshahi, Joypurhat, Kishoreganj and Sirajganj, in three days.

THAKURGAON: Police, in a drive, arrested two people including a woman with 10 bottles of phensedyl in Sadar Upazila of the district on Saturday afternoon.

The arrested persons are Mashiur Rahman Masum, 30, son of late Mojibar Rahman, a resident of College Para area in the district town, and Siddiqa Khatun Rupa, 22, daughter of Anwarul Islam of Tetera Bhoglai Village under Chhatal Union in Bochaganj Upazila of Dinajpur. Siddiqa Khatun lived in a mess in Hazipara Shimultala area in the town.

Police sources said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Bhatarmari area under Jamalpur Union in the upazila in the afternoon and arrested the duo with the phensedyl.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Thakurgaon Sadar Police Station (PS) Tanvirul Islam confirmed the matter, adding that a case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed in this connection.

PANCHAGARH: Detective Branch (DB) of Police, in a drive, arrested a suspected drug dealer along with 100 yaba tablets from Debignaj Upazila in the district on Saturday.

The arrested person is Mosharraf Hossain, 22.

DB police sources said acting on a tip-off, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive at Pashchimpar Market in the upazila and arrested Mosharraf along with the yaba tablets.

District DB Police OC Abdur Razzak confirmed the matter.

RAJSHAHI: DB police, in a drive, arrested two people with 500gm of hemp in the district on Friday night.

The arrested persons are Mohammad Rabiul Islam, 28, son of Mohammad Obaidul Islam, a resident of Uttar Tikripara Village, and Mohammad Mozammel Haque, 32, son of Mohammad Abdus Sobhan of Pillapara Madhyapara Village in Paba Upazila.

DB police sources said a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Kharkhari Bypass area at around 11pm and arrested the duo with the hemp.

District DB Police confirmed the information was in a press release on Saturday.

Legal action has been taken against those arrested, the press release added.

JOYPURHAT: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), in a drive, arrested two people along with 52 Buprenorphine Injections from Amtali Madrasa Para area in the district town on Friday night.

The arrested persons are Farhad Alam Shakil, 34, son of Moklesar Rahman, and Tasrif Ahmed Nabid, 20, son of Nazmul Haque, residents of Amtali area in the town.

Joypurhat RAB-5 Camp Commander Additional Superintend of Police (ASP) SM Fazlul Haque said on information, a team of the elite force conducted a drive in the area at around 9:45pm and arrested the duo with the drugs from in front of Shadman Clinic and Nursing Home.

The arrested confessed their involvement in drug trading during the primary interrogation.

However, a case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed with Joypurhat Sadar PS in this connection, the ASP added.

KISHOREGANJ: RAB members, in a drive, arrested a man with 800 yaba tablets from Katiadi Upazila in the district on Friday night.

The arrested person is Abdus Sattar, 35 son of late Abdul Gafur, a resident of Chanpur Uttarhati Village in Bijoynagar Upazila of Brahmanbaria.

Deputy Director of RAB- 14 (CPC- 2) Company Commander Lt Shovon Khan said a team of the elite force conducted a drive in Katiadi Bus Stand area at night and arrested Abdus Sattar with the yaba tablets.

A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed with Katiadi Model PS in this connection.

SIRAJGANJ: RAB members have detained four people along with 21kg of hemp in Sadar Upazila of the district on Thursday night.

Sirajganj RAB-12 Acting Company Commander Muhammad Mohiuddin Miraj confirmed the matter in a press release on Friday morning.

The arrested persons are Makbul Hossai, 55, Azizur Rahman, 38, Jahangir Hossain, 19, and Khokon Babu, 35.

RAB sources said on information, a team of the elite force set up a check-post in Kaddar Mor area at night and arrested the four along with the hemp.

After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with the Sirajganj Sadar PS, the arrested were handed over to police on Friday morning.







