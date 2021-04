MORELGANJ, BAGERHAT, Apr 11: Dr Abdul Khaleque Talukder, founder of Government Siraj Uddin Memorial College in Morelganj Upazila of the district, died at Khulna City Hospital at around 7:30pm on Friday. He was 97.

He had been suffering from various diseases including old-age complications.

He left wife, one son, six daughters and many well-wishers behind to mourn his death.