TCB starts OMS in districts ahead of Ramadan

The Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) has begun open market sale (OMS) in districts including Kishoreganj and Natore recently, in order to keep the price level stable amid coronavirus pandemic and on ahead of the holy month of Ramadan.

KISHOREGANJ: OMS has begun in the district on Thursday to help needy families.

In the morning, the OMS programme was opened in all upazilas of Kishoreganj District.

In 108 unions of the district's 13 upazilas, 59,652 needy families will get rice at Tk 10 per kg for three lean months- February, March, and April.

Each of the selected cardholders will get 30 kg rice per month through village ration dealers.

The government has allocated 5,368.95 metric tons (MT) of rice and selected 203 dealers.

The families were selected through local public representatives.

Of them, 6,325 are in Kishoreganj Sadar Upazila, 5,114 in Bhairab, 4,155 in Bajitpur, 3,062 in Kuliarchar, 4,778 in Pakundia, 5,334 in Karimganj, 3,275 in Hossainpur, 5,796 in Katiadi, 4,001 in Tarail, 2,855 in Nikli, 4,784 in Austagram, 5,660 in Itna and 4,513 in Mitamoin upazilas.

Food Controller in the district Amir Uddin Ahammad said, "We believe the government will ensure transparency in the OMS programme with

local public representatives and administration working sincerely."

Needy families of deprived women, widows, divorced or abandoned, and children will be given priority, according to the guidelines, he mentioned.

Under OMS, flour is also selling at Tk 18 per kg.

NATORE: The TCB has begun OMS in Baraigram Upazila of the district to keep commodity prices stable in Ramadan.

TCB's commodities included sugar, flour, oil and other basic items.

Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Md Zahangir Alam inaugurated the OMS in Bonpara Poura area on Wednesday.

At that time, Mayor K.M. Zakir Hossain, and Prof Abdul Quddus, MP, (Gurudaspur-Baraigram) were present.

On the opening day, sugar, chhola, soya bean oil, and onion were sold at fair prices.

UNO said, the TCB commodities will be sold at fair prices to consumers of two Pourashbhas and seven unions of the upazila in order to keep the price level stable in holy month of Ramadan amid corona.





