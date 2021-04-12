Video
latest
Home Countryside

Farm mechanisation emphasised

Published : Monday, 12 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 55
Our Correspondent

GAIBANDHA, Apr 11: Speakers at a function here on Saturday said the present government emphasised farm mechanisation to help the farmers harvest paddy within short time.
"It harvests the crops, threshes and cleans the grain from chaff. As it combines the activities of harvesting, threshing and winnowing, it is known as combined harvester", They also said.
They made the comments while addressing a function on the distribution of combine harvester machines to the farmers on the premises of Sadullapur Upazila agriculture office in the district on Thursday.
Upazila Parishad Chairman Md. Shahriar Khan Biplob, formally handed over the documents of the ownership of the machines to the selected farmers as chief guest and UNO Nabi Neoaz and local lawmaker's representative Md. Anwarul Azim spoke at the event as special guests.
Upazila Agriculture Officer Md. Khajanur Rahman, in his speech, said the price of a combine harvester machine is Tk 28 lakh, and the machines had been imported from Japan through ACI Company of the country. The machines were distributed to the farmers with 50 per cent subsidy given by the government.
Use of combine harvester helps harvest of paddy timely, he said adding that it takes less time, reduces the crop loss and helps farmers tackle the peak time labour shortage. The government allotted three machines for the farmers of the upazila this year.


