Two minor boys drown

Two minor children drowned in separate water bodies in two districts- Mymensingh and Pirojpur, on Saturday.

GAFARGAON, MYMENSINGH: A two-and-a-half-year-old boy drowned in a pond in Gafargaon Upazila of the district on Saturday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Abu Raihan, son of Md Manik Mia, a resident of Daulatpur Village.

Local sources said Raihan along with his mother came to visit maternal grandfather's house in Uthuri Village in the morning.

However, he was playing at the courtyard of the house in the afternoon. At one stage, he slipped into the pond while his relatives were unaware of it.

After searching, they found the floating body on water and recovered it.

KAWKHALI, PIROJPUR: A minor boy drowned in a pond in Kawkhali Upazila of the district on Saturday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Md Riad, 5, son of Masum Hawlader, a resident of Kachuakathi Village in the upazila.

Local sources said the boy slipped into a pond in front of Kachuakathi Government Primary School in the area while he was washing his hands.

Later, the family members rescued the boy and took him to Kawkhali Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.







