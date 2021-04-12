Four murdered in 3 dists

Four people including a member of Bangladesh Ansar were murdered in separate incidents in three districts- Habiganj, Rajshahi and Sirajganj, in three days.

HABIGANJ: Two suspected robbers were beaten to death in Lakhai Upazila of the district early Sunday.

One of the deceased was identified as Humayun Mia, 40, a resident of Puraikhala Village in Madhabpur Upazila.

Karab Union Parishad (UP) Chairman Abdul Hye said a gang of five to six dacoits stormed the house of one Jalal Mia in Gunipur Village at early hours.

Sensing their presence, the family members started screaming for help.

Hearing their screams, locals chased the dacoits while they were fleeing and caught two of them. They, later, mercilessly beat them up, leaving the duo dead on the spot, the UP chairman added.

Being informed, police recovered the bodies in the morning and sent those to Habiganj Sadar Hospital morgue for autopsies.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Lakhai Police Station (PS) Saidul Islam confirmed the incident.

RAJSHAHI: An Ansar member has been hacked to death in the city on Saturday morning.

The deceased was identified as Mizanur Rahman, a member of Bangladesh Ansar at Sahipur under Tangail Regiment.

Boalia Model PS OC Nibaran Chandra Barman said Mizanur came to Rajshahi to enjoy vacation with his family members.

However, one Madhab allegedly hacked him in the morning over trivial matter, which left Mizanur seriously injured.

He was rushed to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead, the OC added.

SIRAJGANJ: A village arbitrator was hacked to death by miscreants in Kamarkhanda Upazila of the district on Friday night.

Deceased Khoka Sheikh, son of late Saber Ali Sheikh, was a resident of Swalpa Mahmudpur Village in the upazila.

Local UP Member Hamidul Islam said a group of miscreants attacked on Khoka Sheikh and started hacking him indiscriminately at night while he was returning home from a tea stall, leaving him seriously injured.

He was rushed to Sirajganj 25-bed Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib General Hospital, where the on-duty doctor referred him to Bogura Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital following the deterioration of his condition.

Later, he died on the way to Bogura, the UP member added.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Sirajganj General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Kamarkhanda PS OC KM Raqibul Huda confirmed the incident, adding that filing of a case is underway in this connection.





