Monday, 12 April, 2021, 9:33 AM
50 local species of fish nearly extinct at Morrelganj

Published : Monday, 12 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 52
Our Correspondent

The photo shows some local species of fish at Morrelganj. photo: observer

MORRELGANJ, BAGERHAT, Apr 11: Over 50 species of sweet water fishes in Morrelganj Upazila of the district have almost disappeared; ponds are no longer full of such fishes.
The disappearance of the local fishes have been caused due to climate change, natural calamity, lack of awareness among locals, Bagda shrimp farming in salty water, reckless applications of insecticide and chemical on farmlands.
A present, sweet water fish crisis is acute in elsewhere of Morrelganj Upazila; and the rare fishes are selling at hot prices.
The governmental apathy, and the Fisheries Department's lacking in the implementation of envisaged projects have paved way for the    extinction.
During the time of the present government, few projects were undertaken by the Fisheries Department and some NGOs. But responsible quarters did not come to make aware about protection of the fish population.
Fisheries scientists said, few decades back, there were 250 species of sweet water fishes in the locality of Morrelganj Upazila; but due to human-made hindrances, these species are no longer visible.
In addition, their damages were wrought over free-netting of fishes including carrying ones.
Two decades back, in coastal areas of Morrelganj under east Bagerhat, about 250 species of sweet water fishes were available.
Of these endangered species, Shoal, Taaki, Koi, Gazal, Tangra, Chital, Shing (Stinging Fish), Khayra, Bata, Paisha, Kalibaus, Baila, Kazoli, Sarputi, Pabda, Khailsha, Dogri, Jaba, Bhola, Bagarh, Bnashpata, Bhangan, Kaine, local fry, and Bagda shrimp are in existence crisis.
At that time, fishermen would catch fishes  from several hundreds of haor, Beel (water body), river, and canal. They would run their families on fishing for the whole year. During the dry season, there would make fishing festival.
In the rainy season, carrying fishes start giving eggs from April in Beel, river and canal.
Now their re-production is being halted due to catching of egg-laying fishes by current nets; thousands of fries are killed due to illegal netting.
Environmentalists and fish scientists said, carrying fishes cannot come to their laying places due to barricade of current nets.
They said, it is urgent to ensure free-movement and breeding of these species in the upazila.


