Mamata have to resign May 2: Amit Shah

NEW DELHI, Apr 11: Sharpening his attack on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Union Home Minister Amit Shah urged voters of West Bengal to bid farewell to the Chief Minister by giving 200 seats to the BJP. Responding to the CM's demand of his resignation, Amit said "you must prepare as you will have to resign on May 2."

"Didi is repeatedly saying Amit Shah must resign. Didi when people will ask me to resign then I will. But you must prepare as you will have to resign on May 2," he said while addressing a rally in Basirhat Dakshin. Earlier today, Amit said once BJP comes to power, political and poll-related violence will end in West Bengal.

The former BJP president also blamed Banerjee for the Cooch Behar firing incident saying she encouraged youngsters and women in Sitalkuchi to come forward and gherao CAPF.

"You said and left on your wheelchair. But because of you, four people died there. On the same morning, a BJP worker also died in the constituency," said Shah.

Mamata has labelled the killing of four people in central force firing at Cooch Behar "a genocide" and said the victims were "sprayed with bullets in the chest and neck". "This is genocide. They have fired just like a fire spray. They should have fired below the wait. But they have fired at neck and chest," she said.

Mamata hit out at the Election Commission of India (ECI) saying it should rename the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) as "Modi Code of Conduct". Her remarks came a day after the poll body barred entry of political leaders in Cooch Behar for the next 72 hours, following the violence that took the lives of four on Saturday during polling for the fourth phase of assembly elections in West Bengal.

"EC should rename MCC as Modi Code of Conduct! BJP can use all its might but NOTHING in this world can stop me from being with my people and sharing their pain. They can restrict me from visiting my brothers and sisters in Cooch Behar for 3 days but I WILL be there on the 4th day!" Banerjee tweeted.

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) had earlier said that Banerjee will visit the houses of all those killed in the violence and hold a protest rally in Cooch Behar against the firing incident.

On Saturday, around 10.30 am, the CISF on duty at booth number 126 at Jorpatki in Sitalkuchi constituency had opened fire in which four people died and at least another person received a bullet injury. -NDTV