Monday, 12 April, 2021, 9:33 AM
In 2024, Republican candidate to win White House: Trump

Published : Monday, 12 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 46

WASHINGTON, Apr 11: Former US President Donald Trump plans to affirm his commitment to the Republican Party - and raise the possibility that someone else will be the GOP's next presidential nominee - in a closed-door speech to donors on Saturday night.
Trump's message, outlined in prepared remarks obtained by The Associated Press, comes as GOP officials seek to downplay an intra-party feud over Trump's continued leadership in Republican politics, his commitment to party fundraising and his plans for 2024.
While Trump's advisers report he will emphasize party unity, he is famously known to go off script. "We are gathered tonight to talk about the future of the Republican Party - and what we must do to set our candidates on a course to victory," Trump says in prepared remarks.
"I stand before you this evening filled with confidence that in 2022, we are going to take back the House and we are going to reclaim the Senate - and then in 2024, a Republican candidate is going to win the White House."
The former president will deliver his remarks behind closed doors at his Florida resort, Mar-a-Lago, in the final address of the Republican National Committee's weekend donor summit in Palm Beach.    -ANI


