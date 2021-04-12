Video
Pant-led Delhi thrash Dhoni's Chennai in IPL

Published : Monday, 12 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 37

MUMBAI, APRIL 11: Captain Rishabh Pant won the battle of wicketkeepers as Delhi Capitals trumped the Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League on Saturday.
Delhi rode on a 138-run opening stand between Shikhar Dhawan (85) and Prithvi Shaw (72) to chase down their target of 189 with eight balls and seven wickets to spare in Mumbai.
The 14th edition of the popular Twenty20 tournament is being played behind closed doors with the country witnessing a surge in the Covid pandemic.
The 23-year-old Pant, who was once an understudy to Dhoni and has now cemented his role as India's premier wicketkeeper, hit the winning runs in his first outing as T20 captain.
"It was good, once you win the match everything is good," Pant said after the win.
"In the middle, I was under pressure, but good job from Avesh (Khan) and the bowlers." On walking out to toss with Dhoni, Pant said, "Actually, it was special for me captaining in the IPL and toss with MS. I have learnt from him and he's my go-to man. Good feeling"    -AFP


