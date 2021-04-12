BHF condole death of former handball player Mizanur

Video
Published : Monday, 12 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 39

The Bangladesh Handball Federation (BHF) expressed deep shock and sorrow at the death of Mizanur Rahman, the former player of Bangladesh national youth handball team, said BHF press release on Sunday.
Mizanur, who was the member of Bangladesh Ansar and Village Defence Party's 17th batch and 24 battalion, died Saturday last evening in front of his residence after being stabbed by the terrorists at the age of 36.
Mizanur Rahman was the regular member of the Ansar and Village Defence Party handball team. He represented the national youth team in the Asian youth (U-21) handball competition held in 2004 in Hyderabad, India.
Few days ago he retired from handball through a national men's handball competition.
The BHF, Bangladesh handball referees' association, Bangladesh handball coaches association, organizers, trainers, referees and players expressed deep shock for the unnatural death of Mizanur and prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed deep sympathy to the bereaved family.     -BSS


