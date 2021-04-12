ITCH foundation's financial assistance to Nadir Shah, Rubel

PITCH Foundation, a voluntary organization formed recently to support the game of cricket, had recently donated TK 2 lakhs respectively to ailing international umpire Nadir Shah and former national spinner Mosharaf Hossain Rubel.

Both the individuals are suffering from cancer.

Former national captain Naimur Rahman and seasoned cricket organizer Iftekhar Ahmed handed over the cheques respectively to Nadir Shah and Rubel recently.

Pitch Foundation, launched on February 13 this year, is to provide assistance to individuals related to cricket through donations and sponsorship, alongside medical assistance.

''We have formed Pitch Foundation in order to help the needy and will be doing the same in future. A countless number of individuals who have worked tirelessly throughout their lives for the game are now in need of support. -BSS







