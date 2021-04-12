Video
Monday, 12 April, 2021
Sports

AFC Cup

Abahani match to be played in neutral venue

Published : Monday, 12 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Sports Reporter

The AFC Cup match between Dhaka Abahani and Club Eagles from the Maldives which was to be played in Dhaka on Wednesday is decided to be held in a neutral venue in a new date.
This AFC Cup match had the change of date and venue coming as the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) was thinking of something like that for a while due to the ongoing pandemic throughout the world. Like many other countries, Bangladesh too has seen a rise of Coronavirus cases recent days and visitors from different countries were discouraged to go there.
When the situation is this, the governing body of Asian football had no other option but rescheduling the match and shift the matches to a centralised and neutral venue.
Dhaka Abahani know everything and wish to play the match at Dasarath Rangasala Stadium in Tripureshwor on Kathmandu, Nepal. This Dasarath, the finest stadium All Nepal Football Association (ANFA) can offer is not unfamiliar to the booters of Dhaka Abahani or the national team of Bangladesh. The boys have experience of playing there before.
Since the sky blue jerseys were the host of the coming match, they want Dasarath as the match venue. The venue is yet to be decided though.
On the other hand, AFC decided to play the match on the 21st of April.
The winner of the coming match will get ticket to play the playoff to move to the group round. In the playoff, the opponent will be the team that can win the match between Nepal Army and Bengaluru FC. The playoff winner will move to Group-D.
But Bangladesh Premier League champion Bashundhara Kings, on the other hand, will play the group round directly as country's top team.  


