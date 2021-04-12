Bangladesh Army bags 115 gold medals at Bangabandhu Games

Bangladesh Army participated in a total of 318 gold competitions in 23 disciplines out of 31 disciplines and won 115 gold medals in the 'Bangabandhu 9th Bangladesh Games 2020' competition.

Bangabandhu 9th Bangladesh Games 2020 was organized on the occasion of the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. Among them, as always, the Bangladesh Army is proud to be the undefeated champion in team sports such as football, volleyball, hockey, rugby, water polo and others, said a press release.

Bangladesh Army defeated Sylhet District 2-0 in the final of the football competition held with 78 teams in 4 stages and became the champion.

In volleyball competition, army volleyball team defeated Bangladesh Air Force in 03-01 set and became the champion. Army's irresistible rugby team defeated Dhaka district by 42-00 points and became the champion.

In the water swimming polo event of Bangabandhu 9th Bangladesh Games 2020, the army water polo team defeated the Bangladesh Navy 4-0 and became the champion. Besides, the Bangladesh Army Hockey Team defeated the Navy Hockey Team consisting of 9 star-studded players of the national team by a margin of 07-06 goals and became the champions.

In the archery competition, the army archery team won 4 gold, 1 silver and 3 bronze medals and became the champion.

Besides, in the shooting competition, the army shooting team became the champion by winning 8 gold, 5 silver and 5 bronze medals. In the golf competition, the army golf team became the irresistible champion with 3 gold, 4 silver and 3 bronze medals.

In the badminton competition, the army badminton team won 2 gold, 3 silver and 4 bronze medals and defeated its nearest rival Ansar.

In the karate competition, the Bangladesh Army Karate team became the joint champion with 9 gold, 6 silver and 3 bronze medals. The Army Wushu team won a total of 12 gold, 3 silver and 3 bronze medals in the men's and women's wushu competitions, among which the men's wushu team became the champion.

In the cycling competition, the Bangladesh Army cycling team won 18 gold medals in 21 events, including 10 new national records. Through this outstanding achievement of the Army Cycling Team, Bangladesh is witnessing great achievements in cycling in the international arena.

In addition, the Army weightlifting men's and women's weightlifting teams became champions by winning a total of 10 gold, 9 silver and 1 bronze medals, while the Army team set a total of 21 new national records.

It is worth mentioning here that the Bangladesh Army team won a total of 69 gold medals in the 2013 Games, which is 46 less than this time. In comparison, the Bangladesh Army has achieved unimaginable success in this year's games. -BSS









