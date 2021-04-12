Bangladeshi players will be safer in Sri Lanka, declares Prof. Arjuna de Silva

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has called off the Under-19's tour of Bangladesh due to a surge of Covid-19 cases in the country. However, the Bangladesh team is scheduled to travel to Sri Lanka on Monday.

"We are leaving tomorrow to Sri Lanka", the chief selector, Minazul Abedin, who will also be a part of the squad, speaking exclusively over the telephone from Dhaka, said on Sunday morning.

"They (the players and the support staff) will be safer over here than in Bangladesh", Prof. Arjuna de Silva, the head of the SLC managing committee, said.

The SLC is going ahead with the preparation plan for the two-Test series.

Lankan selectors meet

The six selectors, named recently, will have its first "introductory meeting" on Monday morning at the SLC head quarter, it is learnt here.

All six selectors will not always be consulted for the national team selection. "Their assignments will be shared and explained to them by the cricket committee chairman Aravinda de Silva", one of the officials, said.

The head coach, who sought a short break after the Windies tour, returned from Dubai on Sunday morning. He is hotel-quarantined but will attend the selection committee meeting on zoom. He, however, had discussed the probables with Pramodya Wickramsinghe (now named the chief selector) while on Caribbean tour.

It could not be confirmed whether the Test captain Dimuth Karunratne has been invited for Monday's meeting.







