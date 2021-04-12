Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 12 April, 2021, 9:32 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Bangladeshi players will be safer in Sri Lanka, declares Prof. Arjuna de Silva

Published : Monday, 12 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 52
Bipin Dani

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has called off the Under-19's tour of Bangladesh due to a surge of  Covid-19 cases in the country. However, the Bangladesh team is scheduled to travel to Sri Lanka on Monday.
"We are leaving tomorrow to Sri Lanka", the chief selector, Minazul Abedin, who will also be a part of the squad, speaking exclusively over the telephone from Dhaka, said on Sunday morning.  
"They (the players and the support staff) will be safer over here than in Bangladesh", Prof. Arjuna de Silva, the head of the SLC managing committee, said.  
The SLC is going ahead with the preparation plan for the two-Test series.
Lankan selectors meet
The six selectors, named recently, will have its first "introductory meeting" on Monday morning at the SLC head quarter, it is learnt here.
All six selectors will not always be consulted for the national team selection. "Their assignments will be shared and explained to them by the cricket committee chairman Aravinda de Silva", one of the officials, said.    
The head coach, who sought a short break after the Windies tour, returned from Dubai on Sunday morning. He is hotel-quarantined but will attend the selection committee meeting on zoom. He, however, had discussed the probables with Pramodya Wickramsinghe (now named the chief selector) while on Caribbean tour.
It could not be confirmed whether the Test captain Dimuth Karunratne has been invited for Monday's meeting.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Djokovic, Nadal begin road to Roland Garros in Monte Carlo
Real Madrid edge thrilling Clasico to go top of La Liga
Milan survive Ibrahimovic sending off to stay in Champions League chase
Pant-led Delhi thrash Dhoni's Chennai in IPL
BHF condole death of former handball player Mizanur
ITCH foundation's financial assistance to Nadir Shah, Rubel
Abahani match to be played in neutral venue
Bangladesh Army bags 115 gold medals at Bangabandhu Games


Latest News
Asia shares slip into earnings season, US data deluge
Egypt, Lebanon announce Ramadan to start Tuesday
Man Utd stage comeback win at Tottenham
Kolkata Knight Riders beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 10 runs
7-day general holidays likely to be declared Monday
Saudi Supreme Court: No evidence of Ramadan moon sighting
Export-oriented industries to remain open during lockdown
Iran calls Natanz atomic site blackout 'nuclear terrorism'
Hatirjheel accident drama: Husband confesses killing wife
Mita Huq laid to rest in Keraniganj
Most Read News
Noted Rabindra Sangeet singer Mita Haque dies of COVID-19
Current restrictions to continue two more days: Quader
Highest ever 78 Covid deaths recorded in a day
Khaleda Zia infected with coronavirus: DGHS
All domestic, int'l flights to remain suspended for a week from Apr 14
COVID cases exceed 135 million with 2.9 million fatalities globally
5-storey building tilts in Ctg, police cordon off
Covid-infected Khaleda Zia doing well, says Fakhrul
4% advance tax on soybean, palm oil withdrawn
‘Strict’ lockdown: Make it genuinely strict
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft