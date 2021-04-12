Tigers to leave for Sri Lanka today

Mominul Haque led 21-member Bangladesh National Cricket Team will leave Dhaka for Sri Lanka today to play couple of World Test Championship matches.

A chartered plan of Bangladesh Airlines will set off carrying Tigers at 12:00pm (BST).

Earlier, BCB announced the 21-member preliminary squad on April 9 including three newbie pacemen Shoriful Islam, Mukidul Islam Mugdho and Shohidul Islam. The most surprising element of the squad is Shuvagata Hom, who got a Test call after five years in absence of Shakib Al Hasan. Shakib withdrew his name from Sri Lanka trip to play in the IPL.

Tigers will be in three-day obligatory quarantine in Sri Lanka between April 12 and 14. They start practicing on April 15 and will play an intra-squad warm-up match on April 17 and 18 in Katunayake before starting international actions.

The 1st Test will kick start on April 21 while the other on April 29. Both the matches will be held at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy.







