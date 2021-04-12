Shakib, Mustafiz don't have dozen hands says Mominul



Bangladesh Test captain Mominul Haque speaks ahead of the Sri Lanka tour on the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium premises on Sunday. photo:: screenshot

"I am not agreed that the team can't do well in absence of Shakib Al Hasan and Mustafizur Rahman," Mominul told journalists in a press conference at Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium premises on Sunday.

"All the cricketers are equal in terms of physical structure. They don't have 10 or 12 hands and same for others," he rationalised his claim.

"It can happen that we may miss the service of two or three senior players. I always say that it's a great chance for the players, who succeed them. So, if they can play well, they have good chances," he said further.

Bangladesh won one Test in last couple of years and that was at home against Zimbabwe. Their recent Test performances raise question to their capabilities to play longer version game. The Little Master of Bangladesh however, blamed team effort behind continuous failure. He said, "We are failing to perform as a team that's why we can't get positive results".

Mominul and Co. had practice three-days in the country before departing for away basis Test matches, which is hardly enough for a longer version series. "I mustn't say that we have very good preparation," Mominul admitted. "You can't take sufficient preparation during corona affected era. I think, we have prepared ourselves according to the necessity".

Red-ball domestic tournament began but was postponed after two rounds due to current Covid-19 situation. The Test skipper of Bangladesh considers it as preparation for the trip. In this regard he stated, "Those, who played four-day matches, are ahead in terms of preparation".

"Players returned playing one-day recently, will face some problems," he added further.

The optimistic captain also pronounced the mantra of win in Sri Lanka. "If we can win every session of every day in the five-day matches we are going to play, then surely the result will come to our favour," he expressed his believe.

The 1st Test of the series will be held between April 21 and 25 while the 2nd and ultimate clash will take place from April 29 to May 3. Both the matches will be held in Kandy.

