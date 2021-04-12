Video
Book Fair ends today

Publishers counting huge loss

Published : Monday, 12 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 45
Tausiful Islam, from DU

The book fair witnesses a number of visitors amid lockdown on Sunday, a day before closing of the fair. photo : Observer

Twenty-six-day-long Amar Ekushey Book Fair-2021 is going to come to an end today.
Earlier, the fair was scheduled to end on April 14. The fair will remain open for the visitors till 5 pm today.
The month-long book fair arranged by Bangla Academy started from March 18 due to spike in corona infectio, though the book fair is generally held in February every year.
Publishers and owners of the publishing houses and different organizations resented the arrangements of this year's book fair.
Talking to a number of publishers and sales person, this correspondent came to know that almost all the publishers faced a huge loss this time. They expressed worry over a big slump in the sales of publications from the outset of the fair. The venues on the Bangla Academy premises and Shuhrwardy Uddyan drew a small number of book lovers on the twenty fifth day of the fair.
Stall attendants said most of the visitors just came to visit the fair, not to buy books.
Other than this, many stalls and pavilions were opened two hours after scheduled time as visitors hardly visit the fair due to hot weather at noon.
Shihab Uddin Bhuiyan, publisher of The Universal Academy, said as the sales dropped the government should stand by the creative publishers to enliven the industry. "If the government does not stand by the sector, it will have a disastrous impact on the industry," he added.
Alamgir Oronnya, the Manager of Puthiniloy, said the publishers wanted the closure of the fair earlier as the sale was very low. "Apart from this, with the money earned, we cannot bear only the cost of the stall, let alone the salary of the sales representatives," he said.
Publishers' association appealed to Bangla Academy to allot stall ground without fee but the authorities reduced fifty percent of the fee.
Alagmir further said, "I have sold book worth TK 1, 65,000 in the whole month which is nothing if it is compared with the investment. I had to pay 76,000 TK for the space I have been alloted.



