Monday, 12 April, 2021, 9:31 AM
Son of Mamunul’s ‘second wife’ files GD for his, mother’s protection

Published : Monday, 12 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 37
Staff Correspondent

Abdur Rahman, the eldest son (17) of Jannat Ara Jharna, the 'second wife' of Hefazat leader Mamunul Haque, filed a general diary (GD) with the Paltan Police Station on Saturday night seeking protection for himself and his mother.
In the GD (No 545) lodged on Saturday night, Abdur Rahman also sought safety of his life. Deputy Commissioner of Motijheel division, Syed Nurul Islam, confirmed the filing of the GD.
Jannat had gone to a resort in Narayanganj with the Hefazat-e-Islam joint secretary Mamunul Huque who claimed she is his second wife.
Abdur Rahman mentioned that being unable to contact Jharna, he went to her North Circular Road residence on Saturday. But, the house owner informed that his mother went out of the house on April 9 and did not return.
"I entered my mother's room and found three of her personal diaries. Some unidentified persons started following me when I reached Paltan crossing around 6:00pm," he said.  Abdur Rahman also said that he felt the lives of his mother and himself are at risk.
"I'm worrying about preserving my mother's diaries. In this situation, I lodge a GD for the safety of my mother and myself", the GD added.
On April 3, local people besieged Room No. 501 on the 4th floor of Royal Resort in Sonargaon upazila where Mamunul Haque along with a woman was staying. He claimed the woman was his second wife. He was later taken into police custody.
It was then that he filed the GD, seeking protection for himself and his mother, as well as safe custody of the diaries.


