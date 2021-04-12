Female teacher held for torturing house help to death in city

Police recovered body of a teenage domestic help from the house of a teacher of Birshreshtha Noor Mohammad Public College at Peelkhana in the city on Sunday. The body of Laily Begum,16, bore several injury marks, police said.

New Market Police Station's SI Champa Sultana said teacher Farzana Islam was taken under custody.

The body was sent to Dhaka Medical College Hospital morgue for autopsy.

Police arrested the college teacher on charge of torturing her house help to death in Dhaka's New Market area on Saturday night.

A Dhaka court on Sunday placed Farzana Islam, a teacher of Beershreshtha Noor Mohammad Public School on a four-day remand in a case filed for killing her housemaid.

Metropolitan Magistrate Moinul Islam passed the order after Newmarket police produced her before the court with a ten day remand plea.

The deceased Laily was employed six months back by Farzana Islam, a teacher of accounting at Bir Sreshtha Noor Mohammad Public College.

Atikul Biswas Mukul, sub-inspector of New Market Police Station, said that on information, they recovered the body from the teacher's flat on the third-floor of teachers' residential building.

According to the police report, Laily had bruises on her lips, hip and both legs; cut marks on her chin; and scars on her neck.

The SI said victim's mother Shyamola Begum filed a murder case in this regard with New Market Police Station.

"I talked to my daughter nearly two weeks ago but only for one or two minutes. My daughter told me that her employer was sitting beside her when she was taking to me," Shyamola said, adding the teacher tortured her daughter to death.







