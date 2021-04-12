Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 12 April, 2021, 9:31 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Female teacher held for torturing house help to death in city

Published : Monday, 12 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 35
Staff Correspondent

Police recovered body of a teenage domestic help from the house of a teacher of Birshreshtha Noor Mohammad Public College at Peelkhana in the city on Sunday.   The body of Laily Begum,16, bore several injury marks, police said.
New Market Police Station's SI Champa Sultana said teacher Farzana Islam was taken under custody.
The body was sent to Dhaka Medical College Hospital morgue for autopsy.
Police arrested the college teacher on charge of torturing her house help to death in Dhaka's New Market area on Saturday night.
A Dhaka court on Sunday placed Farzana Islam, a teacher of Beershreshtha Noor Mohammad Public School on a four-day remand in a case filed for killing her  housemaid.
Metropolitan Magistrate Moinul Islam passed the order after Newmarket police produced her before the court with a ten day remand plea.
The deceased Laily was employed six months back by Farzana Islam, a teacher of accounting at Bir Sreshtha Noor Mohammad Public College.
Atikul Biswas Mukul, sub-inspector of New Market Police Station, said that on information, they recovered the body from the teacher's flat on the third-floor of teachers' residential building.
According to the police report, Laily had bruises on her lips, hip and both legs; cut marks on her chin; and scars on her neck.
The SI said victim's mother Shyamola Begum filed a murder case in this regard with New Market Police Station.  
"I talked to my daughter nearly two weeks ago but only for one or two minutes. My daughter told me that her employer was sitting beside her when she was taking to me," Shyamola said, adding the teacher tortured her daughter to death.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Book Fair ends today
Son of Mamunul’s ‘second wife’ files GD for his, mother’s protection
Female teacher held for torturing house help to death in city
BSF shoots Indian youth trying to enter BD illegally
Myanmar’s post-coup civilian death toll climbs past 700
Foreign Minister Abdul Momen in a photo session with Army chiefs
Quader asks BRTC to use GPS
Budget implementation rate drops by 10.58pc


Latest News
Asia shares slip into earnings season, US data deluge
Egypt, Lebanon announce Ramadan to start Tuesday
Man Utd stage comeback win at Tottenham
Kolkata Knight Riders beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 10 runs
7-day general holidays likely to be declared Monday
Saudi Supreme Court: No evidence of Ramadan moon sighting
Export-oriented industries to remain open during lockdown
Iran calls Natanz atomic site blackout 'nuclear terrorism'
Hatirjheel accident drama: Husband confesses killing wife
Mita Huq laid to rest in Keraniganj
Most Read News
Noted Rabindra Sangeet singer Mita Haque dies of COVID-19
Current restrictions to continue two more days: Quader
Highest ever 78 Covid deaths recorded in a day
Khaleda Zia infected with coronavirus: DGHS
All domestic, int'l flights to remain suspended for a week from Apr 14
COVID cases exceed 135 million with 2.9 million fatalities globally
5-storey building tilts in Ctg, police cordon off
Covid-infected Khaleda Zia doing well, says Fakhrul
4% advance tax on soybean, palm oil withdrawn
‘Strict’ lockdown: Make it genuinely strict
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft