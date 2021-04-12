BSF shoots Indian youth trying to enter BD illegally

KURIGRAM, Apr 11: Indian Border Security Force (BSF) shot a young man of that country when he was entering Bangladesh along the border at Nageshwari upazila in Kurigram district early Sunday.

Injured Milon Mia, 18, son of Guzu Alam of Shahidaler Kuthi village under Sahebganj Police Station of west Bengal's Cooch Behar district, is now undergoing treatment at Kurigram Sadar General Hospital.

Nageshwari Police Station officer in-charge (OC) Rawshan Kabir confirmed the matter.

OC Rawshan said police rescued the youth from Dowalipara village and admitted him to the hospital.

He might have been shot while illegally crossing the border to visit his maternal grandfather's house in Nageshwari upazila, the police official added.

Regarding the youth's heath condition, the hospital resident medical officer Dr Pulal Kumer Sarker said his condition is stable at present.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh Border Guard (BGB) Anantapur camp in-charge nayek subedar Mumtaj Uddin said the youth received bullet injuries in the BSF firing inside India.







