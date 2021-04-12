Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 12 April, 2021, 9:31 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

BSF shoots Indian youth trying to enter BD illegally

Published : Monday, 12 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33
Our Correspondent

KURIGRAM, Apr 11: Indian Border Security Force (BSF) shot a young man of that country when he was entering Bangladesh along the border at Nageshwari upazila in Kurigram district early Sunday.
Injured Milon Mia, 18, son of Guzu Alam of Shahidaler Kuthi village under Sahebganj Police Station of west Bengal's Cooch Behar district, is now undergoing treatment at Kurigram Sadar General Hospital.
Nageshwari Police Station officer in-charge (OC) Rawshan Kabir confirmed the matter.
OC Rawshan said police rescued the youth from Dowalipara village and admitted him to the hospital.
He might have been shot while illegally crossing the border to visit his maternal grandfather's house in Nageshwari upazila, the police official added.
Regarding the youth's heath condition, the hospital resident medical officer Dr Pulal Kumer Sarker said his condition is stable at present.
Meanwhile, Bangladesh Border Guard (BGB) Anantapur camp in-charge nayek subedar Mumtaj Uddin said the youth received bullet injuries in the BSF firing inside India.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Book Fair ends today
Son of Mamunul’s ‘second wife’ files GD for his, mother’s protection
Female teacher held for torturing house help to death in city
BSF shoots Indian youth trying to enter BD illegally
Myanmar’s post-coup civilian death toll climbs past 700
Foreign Minister Abdul Momen in a photo session with Army chiefs
Quader asks BRTC to use GPS
Budget implementation rate drops by 10.58pc


Latest News
Asia shares slip into earnings season, US data deluge
Egypt, Lebanon announce Ramadan to start Tuesday
Man Utd stage comeback win at Tottenham
Kolkata Knight Riders beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 10 runs
7-day general holidays likely to be declared Monday
Saudi Supreme Court: No evidence of Ramadan moon sighting
Export-oriented industries to remain open during lockdown
Iran calls Natanz atomic site blackout 'nuclear terrorism'
Hatirjheel accident drama: Husband confesses killing wife
Mita Huq laid to rest in Keraniganj
Most Read News
Noted Rabindra Sangeet singer Mita Haque dies of COVID-19
Current restrictions to continue two more days: Quader
Highest ever 78 Covid deaths recorded in a day
Khaleda Zia infected with coronavirus: DGHS
All domestic, int'l flights to remain suspended for a week from Apr 14
COVID cases exceed 135 million with 2.9 million fatalities globally
5-storey building tilts in Ctg, police cordon off
Covid-infected Khaleda Zia doing well, says Fakhrul
4% advance tax on soybean, palm oil withdrawn
‘Strict’ lockdown: Make it genuinely strict
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft