Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 12 April, 2021, 9:31 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Myanmar’s post-coup civilian death toll climbs past 700

Published : Monday, 12 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36

YANGON, Apr 11: A security guard was wounded in a bomb blast outside a military-owned bank in Myanmar's second-biggest city Sunday morning, as the civilian death toll from the junta's brutal crackdown on dissent topped more than 700 at the weekend.
The country has been in turmoil since the military removed civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi on February 1.
Myawaddy Bank's biggest branch in Mandalay was targeted on Sunday morning and a security guard was injured in the explosion, according to local media. There was a heavy security presence in the area following the blast.
The bank is one of scores of military-controlled businesses that have faced boycott pressure since the coup, with many customers demanding to withdraw their savings.
There has been heavy bloodletting in recent days.
On Saturday a local monitoring group said security forces gunned down and killed 82 anti-coup protesters the previous day in the city of Bago, 65 kilometres (40 miles) northeast of Yangon.
AFP-verified footage shot early Friday showed protesters hiding behind sandbag barricades wielding homemade rifles, as explosions were heard in the background.
The United Nations office in Myanmar tweeted late Saturday that it was following the bloodshed in Bago, where it said medical treatment had been denied to the injured.
Overall the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners has verified 701 civilian deaths since the putsch.
The junta has a far lower number: 248, according to a spokesman Friday.
Despite the bloodshed, protesters continued to rally in parts of the country.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Book Fair ends today
Son of Mamunul’s ‘second wife’ files GD for his, mother’s protection
Female teacher held for torturing house help to death in city
BSF shoots Indian youth trying to enter BD illegally
Myanmar’s post-coup civilian death toll climbs past 700
Foreign Minister Abdul Momen in a photo session with Army chiefs
Quader asks BRTC to use GPS
Budget implementation rate drops by 10.58pc


Latest News
Asia shares slip into earnings season, US data deluge
Egypt, Lebanon announce Ramadan to start Tuesday
Man Utd stage comeback win at Tottenham
Kolkata Knight Riders beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 10 runs
7-day general holidays likely to be declared Monday
Saudi Supreme Court: No evidence of Ramadan moon sighting
Export-oriented industries to remain open during lockdown
Iran calls Natanz atomic site blackout 'nuclear terrorism'
Hatirjheel accident drama: Husband confesses killing wife
Mita Huq laid to rest in Keraniganj
Most Read News
Noted Rabindra Sangeet singer Mita Haque dies of COVID-19
Current restrictions to continue two more days: Quader
Highest ever 78 Covid deaths recorded in a day
Khaleda Zia infected with coronavirus: DGHS
All domestic, int'l flights to remain suspended for a week from Apr 14
COVID cases exceed 135 million with 2.9 million fatalities globally
5-storey building tilts in Ctg, police cordon off
Covid-infected Khaleda Zia doing well, says Fakhrul
4% advance tax on soybean, palm oil withdrawn
‘Strict’ lockdown: Make it genuinely strict
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft