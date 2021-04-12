Quader asks BRTC to use GPS

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader, also General Secretary of the ruling Awami League (AL), on Sunday directed Bangladesh Road Transport Corporation (BRTC) to use of GPS technology in BRTC bus trip management and digital technology for ticketing.

Quader gave the instruction while exchanging views with BRTC's officials on a virtual platform from his official residence of Jatiya Sangsad.

He asked to use digital technology in every important sector of BRTC along with its trip management and ticketing.

Quader hoped that the digital technology will reduce irregularities when it will in use.

He said that around Tk3.0 crore will be sent through online as gratuity for 242 officers-employees of BRTC.





