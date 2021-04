Banking Events

Jamuna Bank Foundation Chairman and Al-Haj Nur Mohammed Trust Founder Al-Haj Nur Mohammed along with Jamuna Bank Director Md. Ismail Hossain Siraji, Jamuna Bank Managing Director Mirza Elias Uddin Ahmed, other officials and local elite people, recently distributing rice, pulses, potatoes, onions, oil, sugar, salt, chickpea, and parched rice to each of the 900 helpless poor families in Munshiganj on the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan. photo: Bank