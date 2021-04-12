Video
Dubai's Emirates revises ticket extension policy

Published : Monday, 12 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 21

DUBAI, April 11: Dubai's Emirates has announced updates to its booking policies, offering customers even more confidence and flexibility to make their travel plans.
Customers holding tickets issued before September 30, 2020 for travel before December 31, 2021 can now rebook to travel any time within 36 months, an extension of 12 months from the previous policy.
Those holding tickets issued after October 1, 2020 for travel before December 31, 2021 can utilise their tickets any time within 24 months.
Fees for reissuing any ticket will be waived, and vouchers or unused portions of Emirates tickets may be refunded without penalty.
Customers who hold tickets issued directly by Emirates, whether via emirates.com or the airline's retail and contact centres, do not have to contact Emirates as the tickets are automatically extended. Customers who purchased their tickets via a travel agent will need to contact their agent before the expiry date to reissue their tickets.    -Khaleej Times


