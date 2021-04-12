Video
With RBI keeping interest rates on hold, QE to unfold: Fitch

Published : Monday, 12 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM

SINGAPORE, April 11: Fitch Solutions has revised its forecast for the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to keep its policy repurchase (repo) rate on hold at 4 per cent over the course of FY22 (April 2021 to March 2022) from its prior view for a 25 basis points cut to 3.75 per cent.
This comes on the back of RBI pledging to buy up to Rs 1 lakh crore of bonds in Q1 of FY22 to cap borrowing costs and to support the economy's recovery.
Meanwhile, Fitch revised its inflation rate forecast to an average of 5 per cent in FY22, up from 4.6 per cent previously, due to elevated inflationary pressures which underscores expectation for the RBI to keep its policy rate on hold.
The RBI held its policy repo rate at 4 per cent at its monetary policy meeting on April 7. Accordingly, the reverse repo rate was left at 3.35 per cent.
In addition, the RBI announced a secondary market government securities acquisition programme (G-SAP 1.0), committing to buy up to Rs 1 lakh crore worth of government bonds, taking another step towards formalising quantitative easing (QE).
Fitch said it had initially expected another policy rate cut to arrest the rise in government bond yields since the Union Budget announcement in February.
"However, having an explicit bond purchase guidance from RBI following the announcement of G-SAP will also achieve a similar effect, if not even be more effective than a rate cut on capping the increase in bond yields."
Government bond yields have trended higher since the Union Budget announcement in February, given the government's substantial market borrowing plan of Rs 14.3 lakh crore. To be sure, the RBI had already been buying government bonds in the secondary market, and held Rs 3.1 lakh crore worth of bonds in FY21.    -ANI


