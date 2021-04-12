Video
Brazil eyes record grain harvest as China demand booms

Published : Monday, 12 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 15

April 11: Brazil is on track to harvest record amounts of soy, corn and other grains this year, fueled by newly booming demand for commodities, particularly from China.
Farmers in the world's number one soy producer and number three corn producer have been harvesting at a record pace, capitalizing on prices that have leapt to multi-year highs on world markets after plunging because of the coronavirus pandemic last year.
The South American giant got off to a slow start because of a drought last season in key grain-belt states, but now has a bumper crop coming in thanks to superb weather.
"Grain production in Brazil continues at the record pace we have seen through the 2020-21 harvest season, with growth of 16.8 million tonnes, or 6.5 per cent, over the last harvest," the government's agricultural supply agency, Conab, said Thursday in its latest update.
Brazilian grain farmers expanded their total crop land this year by 68.5 million hectares (169.3 million acres), a 3.9-per cent increase, it said. The soy harvest is forecast to come in at an all-time high of 135.5 million tonnes, 8.6 per cent above last year's crop, which was itself a record. Corn is also on track for a record, with a forecast harvest of 109 million tonnes, up 6.2 per cent.
The huge crop has farmers working full-steam in places like Salto do Jacui, which sits at the heart of farm country in the southern state of Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil's third-biggest grain producing state.    -AFP


