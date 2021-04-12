RAKUB launches real time gross settlement system

RAJSHAHI, April 11: Rajshahi Krishi Unnayan Bank (RAKUB) has entered into a new trend of online banking services through launching real time gross settlement (RTGS) system.

With this breakthrough, from now on, all clients of the bank can avail the inter-banking transaction facilities. Apart from this, they can also carry out their transaction with different other banks instantly.

RAKUB Managing Director Ismail Hossain has launched the RTGS programme through video conferencing at its local principal office today.

General Manager Joynal Abedeen, Deputy General Manager Abul Kalam and Assistant General Managers Shawkat Shahidul Islam and SM Ahsanullah were present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Ismail Hossain hoped that the businessmen and all other clients of the bank can avail the inter-banking transaction services instantly with launching the modern online banking system.

He told the meeting that the RAKUB has entered into the online banking through launching the live operation of Core Banking Solutions (CBS) on December 19, 2019. Subsequently, the RAKUB executed CBS in all its 383 branches on December 14 last year aimed at providing modern services to its clients, he added.

RAKUB Managing Director said the RAKUB has not only developed the agricultural sector in the country's northwest region but also played a vital role towards its industrialization.

He urged all concerned to be committed to uphold the success in the days to come.

Through its 383 branches at present, RAKUB has been operating its activities as the largest development partner in all the 16 northwest districts of Rajshahi and Rangpur divisions targeting the agricultural sector and all its sub-sectors. -BSS









