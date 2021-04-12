Shakib Al Hasan Asian Paints ambassador

Video
Published : Monday, 12 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

Asian Paints, one of the leading decorative coating companies, has announced star cricketer Shakib Al Hasan, as the brand ambassador for Bangladesh.
This brings together two of the most consistent performers - Asian Paints and Shakib, both known for their high quality/extraordinary performance across the world, says a press release.
"We look forward to a long and winning partnership with Shakib Al Hasan as our brand ambassador, who has created his mark as a champion all rounder, always being fearless in his efforts to bring victory to his country and team. He embodies the promise of Asian Paints - in always going the extra mile to provide the best for its customers," the press release quoted Asian Paints International Pvt. Ltd. CEO Rahul Bhatnagar as saying on the new partnership,
Shakib Al Hasan also shared a video message, in which he said: "I am proud to partner with such an iconic brand and hope that together we will be able to bring world class quality to millions of Bangladeshi homes."


