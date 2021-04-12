Vivo offers discount again on smartphones amid C-19

Global smartphone manufacturer brand vivo announces discounts on vivo V20, Y20 (2021) and Y12S smartphones.

At first, vivo reduced the price of the vivo V20. Later, following the recent massive spread of coronavirus, vivo has also reduced the price of vivo Y20 (2021) and Y12S, says a press conference.

Earlier, the price of vivo V20, Y20 (2021) and Y12S were Tk 32,990; Tk 14,990 and Tk 12,990 respectively. Following the discount, the smartphones are available now at Tk 29,990, Tk 13,990 and Tk 11,990 respectively.

Mr. Duke, honorable managing director of vivo Bangladesh; said: "So this time after the coronavirus infection increased again; vivo wants to stay beside the people by making smartphones comfortably available to everyone."

The vivo Y20 (2021) and Y12S have a 5000 mAh battery alongside the side-mounted fingerprint technology.
























