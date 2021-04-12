India Inc’s tech spends to grow by 7.3pc in 2021

CHENNAI, April 11: With the pandemic accelerating digitisation, Information Technology (IT) spending in India is expected to rebound and reach a total of $93 billion in 2021 - an increase of 7.3 per cent from 2020 as per global research firm Gartner.

This is not just an upward revision from the 6 per cent growth predicted by Gartner in November 2020, but also a strong bounce back from 7 per cent decline in the country's tech spends during the pandemic year 2020.

With this projection, IT spends by Indian organisations also reach closest to the pre-Covid levels during 2019 when India's IT spends stood at $92 billion.

The IT spending in the country is expected to further grow to $98.5 billion in 2022, as per Gartner's projections. -TNN









