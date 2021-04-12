Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 12 April, 2021, 9:30 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Clients can now add money to bkash from NCC Bank, 26 others

Published : Monday, 12 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 8
Business Desk

From now, customers of NCC Bank Ltd. will be able to transfer fund instantly to any bKash account 24/7 from anywhere without any charge.
With this latest integration, 27 commercial banks in the country are now connected to the largest Add Money network of bKash. Recently, bKash and NCC Bank jointly launched the service, says a press release.
To transfer fund, customer needs to add bKash number as beneficiary first via Net Banking of NCC Bank by filling up necessary information. Once added, customers can easily make transactions in a few simple steps.
After logging in to bank account, customer needs to select 'Transfer to bKash' option, enter source bank account number, select beneficiary bKash account, insert transfer amount, type remarks and tap on the 'submit' button. In last step, user needs to enter the OTP code to complete the transaction.
Upon successful transaction, customer will get SMS notification. For this fund transfer, Bangladesh Bank provided limit will be applicable.
The facility of instant fund transfer service from bank to bKash during this pandemic will enable customers to enjoy convenient bKash services like Send Money, Mobile Recharge, utility bill payment, offline or online merchant payment, donation to various organizations, payment of fees of educational institutions, payment of various online registration fees, etc. In addition, they can Cash Out the money in emergency from 240,000 agent points spread across the country by maintaining health hygiene.
Customers can also Add Money to their bKash account from all Visa and MasterCard issued in Bangladesh.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Banking Events
Dubai's Emirates revises ticket extension policy
China’s antitrust regulator bulking up as crackdown on behemoths widens
Record penalty for Alibaba marks tumultuous stretch for its founder
With RBI keeping interest rates on hold, QE to unfold: Fitch
Brazil eyes record grain harvest as China demand booms
RAKUB launches real time gross settlement system
IBBL lead branches holds business confce


Latest News
Asia shares slip into earnings season, US data deluge
Egypt, Lebanon announce Ramadan to start Tuesday
Man Utd stage comeback win at Tottenham
Kolkata Knight Riders beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 10 runs
7-day general holidays likely to be declared Monday
Saudi Supreme Court: No evidence of Ramadan moon sighting
Export-oriented industries to remain open during lockdown
Iran calls Natanz atomic site blackout 'nuclear terrorism'
Hatirjheel accident drama: Husband confesses killing wife
Mita Huq laid to rest in Keraniganj
Most Read News
Noted Rabindra Sangeet singer Mita Haque dies of COVID-19
Current restrictions to continue two more days: Quader
Highest ever 78 Covid deaths recorded in a day
Khaleda Zia infected with coronavirus: DGHS
All domestic, int'l flights to remain suspended for a week from Apr 14
COVID cases exceed 135 million with 2.9 million fatalities globally
5-storey building tilts in Ctg, police cordon off
Covid-infected Khaleda Zia doing well, says Fakhrul
4% advance tax on soybean, palm oil withdrawn
‘Strict’ lockdown: Make it genuinely strict
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft