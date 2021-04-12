Clients can now add money to bkash from NCC Bank, 26 others

From now, customers of NCC Bank Ltd. will be able to transfer fund instantly to any bKash account 24/7 from anywhere without any charge.

With this latest integration, 27 commercial banks in the country are now connected to the largest Add Money network of bKash. Recently, bKash and NCC Bank jointly launched the service, says a press release.

To transfer fund, customer needs to add bKash number as beneficiary first via Net Banking of NCC Bank by filling up necessary information. Once added, customers can easily make transactions in a few simple steps.

After logging in to bank account, customer needs to select 'Transfer to bKash' option, enter source bank account number, select beneficiary bKash account, insert transfer amount, type remarks and tap on the 'submit' button. In last step, user needs to enter the OTP code to complete the transaction.

Upon successful transaction, customer will get SMS notification. For this fund transfer, Bangladesh Bank provided limit will be applicable.

The facility of instant fund transfer service from bank to bKash during this pandemic will enable customers to enjoy convenient bKash services like Send Money, Mobile Recharge, utility bill payment, offline or online merchant payment, donation to various organizations, payment of fees of educational institutions, payment of various online registration fees, etc. In addition, they can Cash Out the money in emergency from 240,000 agent points spread across the country by maintaining health hygiene.

Customers can also Add Money to their bKash account from all Visa and MasterCard issued in Bangladesh.











