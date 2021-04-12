Summit for empowerment of young leaders ends today

The three-day virtual 'Strategy Summit 2021' organized by Valor of Bangladesh (VoB), the first knowledge management social hub of the country, began on Saturday in the pursuit of a better tomorrow.

The summit will conclude today (Monday).

The summit aims to empower young local, global leaders with knowledge, industry insights and future strategic direction.

The summit includes various sessions on Banking and Capital Market, Digital Commerce, Women in Leadership, Youth Transformation, Food and Agro, Healthcare, Education, Manufacturing and Retail, Economy, FinTech and MFS, RMG and SDG.

These topics, which will shape the socio-economic landscape of Bangladesh, will be discussed engaging stakeholders from government, corporate and social platforms, academia, and development agencies.

In a series of lightning discussions, prominent leaders from a2i, bKash, Square Textiles Ltd., e-Commerce Association of Bangladesh, Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission, British American Tobacco Bangladesh, A K Khan Group, MasterCard Bangladesh, Sheba Platform Ltd., Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce and Industries and The World Bank are few of the many esteemed panel speakers from the sessions giving valuable industry insights and strategic road map for the future.

The 'Strategy Summit 2021' is Presented by Mutual Trust Bank Ltd., Powered by IPDC Finance, Supported by Ispahani and in Association with Zahedee Foundation.

The Panel Associates of summit are AB Bank, ADN Telecom, Bengal Cement, City Bank Capital, Daktarbhai, Lanka Bangla, MasterCard Bangladesh, SciTech Innovations Ltd., Quality Feeds Limited, and Shasha Denims. VoB's valued partners are BANCAT, CThreeSixty, DevoTech, Digi-Tech Communication, Lighthouse Bangladesh, Paper Rhyme and Southtech Group. The summit will end on 12 April, 2021.

VoB is a platform set up recently as a Trust to facilitate constructive dialogue with three fundamental objectives - Engage Leaders and Experts; Focus on National Developmental Priorities; and Recommend Strategic Inputs - through creation of concept papers, webinars, summits, roundtables and workshops.

The platform will engage with policy-makers, regulators for alignment and enablement and submit white papers and recommendations from research and their compilations.













