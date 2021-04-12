Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 12 April, 2021, 9:30 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

IMF, WB begin push to swap debt relief for green projects

Published : Monday, 12 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 52

International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva.

International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva.

WASHINGTON, April 11: The idea of forgiving debt held by poor countries in exchange for "green" investments gained ground this week during the spring meetings of the IMF and World Bank, with concrete proposals expected in time for a global climate summit this fall.
Low-income countries face a double crisis -- they are under pressure to pay down their debt while also confronting environmental problems.
That makes them "highly, highly vulnerable," Kristalina Georgieva, managing director of the International Monetary Fund, said this week, adding that it thus "makes sense" for the world to pursue so-called "green debt swaps."
A World Bank spokeswoman underscored that point.
"The Covid-19 crisis has made it significantly harder for developing countries to tackle the rising risks posed by climate change" and environmental disasters, said the spokeswoman, who declined to be named.
With already tight budgets, these countries have had to use emergency financial assistance to address the severe impact of the pandemic and the resulting economic crisis.
"By enlarging the debt burdens of governments -- which were already at record levels on the eve of the crisis -- it has left them with fewer resources to invest in a recovery that will also put the planet on a more sustainable footing," the spokeswoman told AFP.
A technical working group -- bringing together representatives not only of the IMF and World Bank but also of the United Nations and the OECD -- was launched this week to examine "creative options to help countries tackle these simultaneous challenges," the World Bank spokeswoman said.
"This work has only just begun," she said, "but we think a proactive approach is essential: we must look closely at how potential solutions to the challenges of climate and debt can be integrated to address the key development issues of our time."
While there is no timeline yet for announcing concrete measures, all parties involved are clearly pointing toward the COP26 climate summit to be held in November in the Scottish city of Glasgow.
"We are going to work with the World Bank. And by COP26 we will advance that option" of a debt swap, Georgieva said, adding that it will then be up to creditors and debtors to decide whether to take part.
For Thierry Deau, the founder and CEO of the Paris-based Meridiam group, which specializes in developing and financing infrastructure projects, if the green debt-swap option is pursued, it will have to be linked to clear "conditionalities" to ensure that debt relief in fact leads to the launching of green projects.
"The primary responsibility there on this debt relief is between the countries that are on both sides," he said. "There's a lot of politeness about this topic, and I think we have to stop that and create real true partnerships."
The IMF and World Bank will also have to consider the plight of several island nations with middle-income economies that receive less economic support but face daunting environmental challenges.
Their heavily tourism-dependent economies have seen revenues dry up as the coronavirus pandemic severely curtails world travel.     -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Banking Events
Dubai's Emirates revises ticket extension policy
China’s antitrust regulator bulking up as crackdown on behemoths widens
Record penalty for Alibaba marks tumultuous stretch for its founder
With RBI keeping interest rates on hold, QE to unfold: Fitch
Brazil eyes record grain harvest as China demand booms
RAKUB launches real time gross settlement system
IBBL lead branches holds business confce


Latest News
Asia shares slip into earnings season, US data deluge
Egypt, Lebanon announce Ramadan to start Tuesday
Man Utd stage comeback win at Tottenham
Kolkata Knight Riders beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 10 runs
7-day general holidays likely to be declared Monday
Saudi Supreme Court: No evidence of Ramadan moon sighting
Export-oriented industries to remain open during lockdown
Iran calls Natanz atomic site blackout 'nuclear terrorism'
Hatirjheel accident drama: Husband confesses killing wife
Mita Huq laid to rest in Keraniganj
Most Read News
Noted Rabindra Sangeet singer Mita Haque dies of COVID-19
Current restrictions to continue two more days: Quader
Highest ever 78 Covid deaths recorded in a day
Khaleda Zia infected with coronavirus: DGHS
All domestic, int'l flights to remain suspended for a week from Apr 14
COVID cases exceed 135 million with 2.9 million fatalities globally
5-storey building tilts in Ctg, police cordon off
Covid-infected Khaleda Zia doing well, says Fakhrul
4% advance tax on soybean, palm oil withdrawn
‘Strict’ lockdown: Make it genuinely strict
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft