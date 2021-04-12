Wall Street at record highs as investors look to upcoming earnings

NEW YORK, April 11: Wall Street is kicking off a crucial reporting season as U.S. companies provide quarterly results a year after the coronavirus pandemic crippled the economy and as investors look for reasons to support a stock market at record highs.

Results begin in earnest next week with major banks. Overall S&P 500 earnings are expected to have jumped 25% in the first quarter from a year ago, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

That would be the biggest quarterly gain since 2018, when tax cuts under former President Donald Trump drove a surge in profit growth.

With the S&P 500 index at record highs, valuations are stretched heading into the season, leaving some investors looking to earnings for further support.

"We've seen earnings estimates go up, but... when you look at the market price as a multiple of those forward earnings, it has stayed pretty steadily at around 22 times," said Brad McMillan, chief investment officer at Commonwealth Financial Network.

"If we're going to see significant moves going forward, it's going to come from earnings."

The S&P 500 was trading at 22.3 times forward earnings as of Friday compared with a long-term average of about 15, based on Refinitiv's data.

Early quarterly results have been strong. Strategists say that bodes well for the rest of the season, and it could be a sign that results may exceed already high expectations.

The 20 S&P 500 companies that reported earnings as of Thursday topped analyst estimates by 11% on average, said Nick Raich, chief executive of The Earnings Scout, an independent research firm. That is about 1.5 times the average for those companies over the last three years and about triple the longer-term average, he said. -Reuters











