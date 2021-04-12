Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 12 April, 2021, 9:29 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Wall Street at record highs as investors look to upcoming earnings

Published : Monday, 12 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 32

NEW YORK, April 11: Wall Street is kicking off a crucial reporting season as U.S. companies provide quarterly results a year after the coronavirus pandemic crippled the economy and as investors look for reasons to support a stock market at record highs.
Results begin in earnest next week with major banks. Overall S&P 500 earnings are expected to have jumped 25% in the first quarter from a year ago, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.
That would be the biggest quarterly gain since 2018, when tax cuts under former President Donald Trump drove a surge in profit growth.
With the S&P 500 index at record highs, valuations are stretched heading into the season, leaving some investors looking to earnings for further support.
"We've seen earnings estimates go up, but... when you look at the market price as a multiple of those forward earnings, it has stayed pretty steadily at around 22 times," said Brad McMillan, chief investment officer at Commonwealth Financial Network.
"If we're going to see significant moves going forward, it's going to come from earnings."
The S&P 500 was trading at 22.3 times forward earnings as of Friday compared with a long-term average of about 15, based on Refinitiv's data.
Early quarterly results have been strong. Strategists say that bodes well for the rest of the season, and it could be a sign that results may exceed already high expectations.
The 20 S&P 500 companies that reported earnings as of Thursday topped analyst estimates by 11% on average, said Nick Raich, chief executive of The Earnings Scout, an independent research firm. That is about 1.5 times the average for those companies over the last three years and about triple the longer-term average, he said.    -Reuters


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Banking Events
Dubai's Emirates revises ticket extension policy
China’s antitrust regulator bulking up as crackdown on behemoths widens
Record penalty for Alibaba marks tumultuous stretch for its founder
With RBI keeping interest rates on hold, QE to unfold: Fitch
Brazil eyes record grain harvest as China demand booms
RAKUB launches real time gross settlement system
IBBL lead branches holds business confce


Latest News
Asia shares slip into earnings season, US data deluge
Egypt, Lebanon announce Ramadan to start Tuesday
Man Utd stage comeback win at Tottenham
Kolkata Knight Riders beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 10 runs
7-day general holidays likely to be declared Monday
Saudi Supreme Court: No evidence of Ramadan moon sighting
Export-oriented industries to remain open during lockdown
Iran calls Natanz atomic site blackout 'nuclear terrorism'
Hatirjheel accident drama: Husband confesses killing wife
Mita Huq laid to rest in Keraniganj
Most Read News
Noted Rabindra Sangeet singer Mita Haque dies of COVID-19
Current restrictions to continue two more days: Quader
Highest ever 78 Covid deaths recorded in a day
Khaleda Zia infected with coronavirus: DGHS
All domestic, int'l flights to remain suspended for a week from Apr 14
COVID cases exceed 135 million with 2.9 million fatalities globally
5-storey building tilts in Ctg, police cordon off
Covid-infected Khaleda Zia doing well, says Fakhrul
4% advance tax on soybean, palm oil withdrawn
‘Strict’ lockdown: Make it genuinely strict
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft