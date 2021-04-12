Tanvir wants to see united and strong BGMEA



Tanvir Ahmed

Sheltech Group Managing Director Tanvir Ahmed, won as a director from the Sammilita Parishad in the election of BGMEA (2021-23) held on April 4 last.

While talking to this correspondent, Tanvir said: "After eight long years, BGMEA voters are now very happy as they could exercise their franchise in the just held election. With this democracy has been restored in the association."

"The election was fair and neutral and the atmosphere was much better. Although I was elected from Sammilita Parishad, I think myself as the representative of all. Our goal is to unite all and establish a strong BGMEA," Tanvir, a young generation business leader, told while expressing his reaction.

Tanvir Ahmed, also director of Envoy Group has got 988 votes for being elected as the director of BGMEA.

Tanvir has achieved Commercially Important Person (CIP) card, Presidential Development Award and Prime Minister's Export Trophy Award for his significant contribution to the country's economy. He is the son of Kutbuddin Ahmed, chairman of Sheltech and Envoy Group and former BGMEA president.















