Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 12 April, 2021, 9:29 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Tanvir wants to see united and strong BGMEA

Published : Monday, 12 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 50
Staff Correspondent

Tanvir Ahmed

Tanvir Ahmed

As a newly elected director of Bangladesh Garments Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) Tanvir Ahmed will put his efforts to unite all ranks and files of the members of the association in order to establish a strong guild of the apparel makers and exporters of the country.
Sheltech Group Managing Director Tanvir Ahmed, won as a director from the Sammilita Parishad in the election of BGMEA (2021-23) held on April 4 last.
While talking to this correspondent, Tanvir said: "After eight long years, BGMEA voters are now very happy as they could exercise their franchise in the just held election. With this democracy has been restored in the association."
 "The election was fair and neutral and the atmosphere was much better. Although I was elected from Sammilita Parishad, I think myself as the representative of all. Our goal is to unite all and establish a strong BGMEA," Tanvir, a young generation business leader, told while expressing his reaction.
Tanvir Ahmed, also director of Envoy Group has got 988 votes for being elected as the director of BGMEA.
Tanvir has achieved Commercially Important Person (CIP) card, Presidential Development Award and Prime Minister's Export Trophy Award for his significant contribution to the country's economy. He is the son of Kutbuddin Ahmed, chairman of Sheltech and Envoy Group and former BGMEA president.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Banking Events
Dubai's Emirates revises ticket extension policy
China’s antitrust regulator bulking up as crackdown on behemoths widens
Record penalty for Alibaba marks tumultuous stretch for its founder
With RBI keeping interest rates on hold, QE to unfold: Fitch
Brazil eyes record grain harvest as China demand booms
RAKUB launches real time gross settlement system
IBBL lead branches holds business confce


Latest News
Asia shares slip into earnings season, US data deluge
Egypt, Lebanon announce Ramadan to start Tuesday
Man Utd stage comeback win at Tottenham
Kolkata Knight Riders beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 10 runs
7-day general holidays likely to be declared Monday
Saudi Supreme Court: No evidence of Ramadan moon sighting
Export-oriented industries to remain open during lockdown
Iran calls Natanz atomic site blackout 'nuclear terrorism'
Hatirjheel accident drama: Husband confesses killing wife
Mita Huq laid to rest in Keraniganj
Most Read News
Noted Rabindra Sangeet singer Mita Haque dies of COVID-19
Current restrictions to continue two more days: Quader
Highest ever 78 Covid deaths recorded in a day
Khaleda Zia infected with coronavirus: DGHS
All domestic, int'l flights to remain suspended for a week from Apr 14
COVID cases exceed 135 million with 2.9 million fatalities globally
5-storey building tilts in Ctg, police cordon off
Covid-infected Khaleda Zia doing well, says Fakhrul
4% advance tax on soybean, palm oil withdrawn
‘Strict’ lockdown: Make it genuinely strict
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft