Price fall in large-cap drives stocks down

Stocks witnessed downward trend due mainly to price fall in large-cap securities.

DSEX, the prime index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), went down by 90.08 points or 1.71 per cent to settle at 5,164.70.

Two other indices also closed lower. The DS30 index, comprising blue chips, lost 37.48 points to finish at 1,952.92 and the DSE Shariah Index fell 20.05 points to close at 1,177.61.

The daily trade turnover on the DSE also plunged to Taka 4,565.50 million which was Taka 4,758.78 million at the previous session.

Losers took a strong lead over the gainers as out of 342 issues traded, 266 closed lower, 24 higher and 52 issues remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.

Beximco continued to dominate the turnover chart, followed by Robi, BD Finance, PURABIGEN and Premier Bank.

EBL was the day's best performer, posting a gain of 6.58 per cent while Index Agro was the worst loser, losing 9.81 per cent following its price adjustment after record date.

The Chittagong Stock Exchange also ended lower with its All Shares Price Index (CASPI)-slumping 247.45 points to close at 14,983.60 while the Selective Categories Index - CSCX shedding 150.65 points to close at 9,039.77.

Of the issues traded, 139 declined, 26 advanced and 27 remained unchanged on the CSE.

The port city bourse traded 52.63 lakh shares and mutual fund units with turnover value of more than Taka 14.44 crore. -BSS













