Linde BD recommends 400pc cash dividend

The Board of Birectors of Linde Bangladesh has recommended a 400 per cent cash dividend for the year ended on December 31, 2020.

The final approval of the dividend will come during the annual general meeting (AGM) scheduled to be held on May 27 at 11:00am through digital platform.

The record date is April 29, the company said in a filing with the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) on Sunday.

The multinational company has also reported EPS (Earnings per share) of Tk 70.55, NAV (Net asset value) per share of Tk 355.75 and NOCFPS (Net Operating Cash Flow per Share) of Tk 77.70 for the year ended on December 31, 2020 as against Tk 80.93, Tk 335.70 and Tk 102.84 respectively for the same period of the previous year.

The company has also disclosed its first quarter (Q1) un-audited financial statements on Sunday.

As per the Q1 financial statements, the company's EPS was Tk 18.88 for January-March 2021 as against Tk. 20.36 for January-March 2020. NOCFPS was Tk. 10.88 for January-March 2021 as against Tk. 10.12 for January-March 2020. NAV per share was Tk. 374.63 as on March 31, 2021 and Tk. 355.75 as on March 31, 2020.

In 2019, the company disbursed 500 per cent cash dividend.

Each share of the company, which was listed on the DSE in 1976, closed at Tk 1,328.20 on Thursday last.

The company's paid-up capital is Tk 152.18 million and authorised capital is Tk 200 million, while the total number of securities is 15.21 million.

The sponsor-directors own 60 per cent stake in the company while the institutional investors own 31.60 per cent and the general public 8.40 per cent as on February 28, 2021, the DSE data shows.

There will be no price limit on the trading of the shares of the company today following its corporate declaration; however, as per the BSEC order dated March 19, 2020, the floor price shall be applicable accordingly.









