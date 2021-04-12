

Supply adequate, no reason for price hike in Ramadan

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan, MP said so while speaking as the chief guest at a webinar on "Law and order situation and keeping price of essentials stable in the upcoming Ramadan," organized by the Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI) on Sunday.

He requested the traders not to hike prices during Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, when prices are enhanced every year in Bangladesh, while essentials are sold at much cheaper rates in other Muslim countries Ramadan.

Extortion was under control, though not by 100 percent, the administration has been tough against it, the minister said when some traders attributed to extortions as the main cause of price hike.

As the country is heading for a hard lockdown from April 14 next to stop spread of Covid-19 which has reinvigorated its infections among the people.

Speakers at the webinar said there was adequate supply of essentials and there was no reason to hike commpdity prices during Ramadan.

Dhaka South City Corporation Mayor Barrister Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh also joined the webinar as the special guest. He said DSCC has already formed a Committee comprising of 9 Counselors for market monitoring.

Stressing on awareness against Covid 19, he said mobile courts will be in actions regularly to monitor market and punish unscrupulous traders. DSCC is a business friendly service organization and will work for the greater interest of city dwellers.

DCCI President Rizwan Rahman in his welcome remarks said when the economy was in the way of recovery, Covid 19 has come back, hampering global supply chain and production.

Price hike in the international market and volatility in supply chain have a impact on price hike in Bangladesh. Besides, the issue of international market, creating artificial crisis by hoarding, lack of market monitoring, extortion in the transportation sector, increased transportation cost are some of the reasons of price spiral especially in the month of Ramadan.

According to a study poverty rate soars up to 42% due to pandemic which was 20.5% a year ago. In this scenario, if prices of essential commodities increased people will suffer a lot in the month of Ramadan.

To keep prices under control he suggested to release essential goods from the port considering it as a priority. Law enforcement agencies should take stern action against the extortionists in the transportation sector.

He also recommended for a strong market monitoring system and bringing the ultra poor section under social safety net. "We have adequate laws, but we need to execute the rules and laws."

In the open discussion session S M Nazer Hossain, Vice President Consumer Association of Bangladesh said that we have lack of market monitoring.

Golam Mowla, President, Edible Oil Importers Association, Enayet Ullah, President, Moulovi Bazar Babosai Somity, Monzur Shariar, Deputy Director Consumers Rights Department, Taher Zamil, Director Admin, BSTI, Major Rahat from RaB 3, Kazi Inam Ahmed, President, Bangladesh Super Market Owners' Association also spoke in the webinar.



