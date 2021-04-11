Video
Covid deaths surge 30pc in a week

Published : Sunday, 11 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 34

Bangladesh has seen a 30 percent rise in coronavirus-related deaths in a week as a second wave of infections is spreading more rapidly than the first.
As many as 77 people lost their lives to the disease in the 24 hours to 8 am Saturday, the highest count since the pandemic hit Bangladesh in March 2020.
The number of coronavirus deaths rose to 448 in the week to Saturday from 344 in the previous week.
The Directorate General of Health Services recorded the first COVID-19 death on Mar 18 last year, 10 days
after the detection of the first cases.
The deaths began rising afterwards and hit 64 in the daily count on Jun 30, the highest in 2020.
The outbreak eased gradually and the number of deaths dropped to as low as five in the beginning of March this year.
Then came the second wave, setting new records in death counts. The DGHS reported the previous record in deaths at 74 on Apr 8. The toll now stands at 9,661.
More than half of the fatalities, or 56.2 percent, have been reported among people over 60 years.
Division-wise, Dhaka counted most deaths, accounting for 57.71 percent of the total, while Mymensingh has the lowest rate -- 2.15 percent.
Health workers tested 220,828 specimens from Apr 4 to Apr 10, an 18.75 percent weekly jump.
The number of positive cases rose by 26.48 percent to 48,660 in the past week. The recovery rate increased by 42.58 percent.    -bdnews24.com


