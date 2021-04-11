Video
Unknown ‘heat shock’ damages paddy fields

Published : Sunday, 11 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 41
Hedayet Ullah Khan

Boro paddy has recently been affected massively by a totally unknown disaster 'heat shock' in some northeastern and southern districts of the country.
A sudden heat wave swept over those districts from the evening to till 11:00am last Sunday. Farmers could not figure out what the damage was in that little wind.
When they went to the paddy field on Monday morning, they were terribly shocked. The paddy sheaves began to die under the impact of heat.
Scientists of Bangladesh Rice Research Institute (BRRI) termed it 'heat shock'.
Boro paddy were massively damaged in both plain and haor (water body) areas in northeastern and southern districts.
Specially, in haor areas of Netrokona, Kishoreganj, Sunamganj and Moulvibazar districts it has caused great loss. Besides, the heat shock     also hit Mymenshing, Jamalpur, Gopalganj, Barishal and Patuakhali districts.
According to primary estimates of regional offices of the Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE), at least 47,000 hectares of Boro paddy have been affected in those districts dampening the hope for increased production of rice.
Sazzadur Rahman Sazzad, an inhabitant of Modon upazila of Netrokona district, told the Daily Observer, "Paddies at the milking stage were mainly affected by the heat wave. As a result, the affected paddy sheaves have totally died."
"The senior and old aged farmers of our area are saying that they hadn't seen this type of incident during their lifetime. Even, they also hadn't heard about this type of disaster from their ancestors," Sazzad added.
The DAE officials said a late variety of BRRI-29 and some other varieties of paddy which were at the flowering stage mostly affected by the heat wave.
After visiting the affected areas in Netrakona and Kishoreganj recently Md Asadullah, The Director of the field services wing of the DAE, said, "Around 14,000 to 15,000 hectares of paddy might have been completely destroyed. Besides, paddy production might decrease by 20 to 50 percent in the affected paddy fields."
According to the agriculturists, the main reason for the heat shock was that there was not enough water in the land. This year farmers of Jamuna and Brahmaputra river basins have faced water crisis during Boro cultivation.
Besides, massive deforestation also a major reason behind the new type of disaster, said the agriculturists.
Field-level agriculture officials said haor farmers are accustomed to dealing with disasters like floods, droughts or hailstorms but heat shock is new to them.
A delegation from the Bangladesh Rice Research Institute (BRRI) visited the affected Boro paddy fields of haor areas in various upazilas of Netrokona on Tuesday to determine the real cause of the damages.
Head of the delegation and Principal Scientific Officer at the BRRI Dr Md Nazmul Bari said, "This is a kind of 'heat shock'. Hot gusts blew through many paddy fields last Sunday night and affected paddies at the flowering or milking stage."
Habibur Rahman, Deputy Director of the district Agricultural Extension Department of Netrokona, said the BRRI- 29 and hybrid varieties of paddy had suffered the most. As the BRRI-28 was quite ripe, they did not suffer much damage.
Approximately, the total financial loss would be Tk225 crore. However, local people's representatives think that the amount would be much higher.


