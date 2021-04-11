Corona spreading from kitchen markets, public transport: IEDCR

Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) on Saturday said coronavirus infection was mainly spreading from two places - kitchen market and public transport.

"Majority of those who have been infected with coronavirus have contracted the deadly virus either from markets or from public transports," it said in a

report published on Saturday.

Analysing the data of some 8,500 Covid-19 positive patients between March 5 and April 5, the IEDCR said 61 percent of the infected people had the history of visiting markets and using public transports.

Besides, 30 percent of the infected persons attended meetings, seminars or visited places of worship.

Examining the data of those 8,500 patients, the report said 26 percent of them went to health services centres, 22 percent came in contact with coronavirus infected patients and 12 per cent attended the social functions.

IEDCR said there is no alternative to wearing masks to prevent coronavirus infection. Besides, everyone will have to get vaccinated.

Health guidelines or protocols must be enforced in public transports. Kitchen markets will have to be brought to open spaces.



