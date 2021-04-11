Video
Daily C-19 deaths break record again

77 die, 5,343 infected in 24 hours

Published : Sunday, 11 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42
Staff Correspondent

Relatives of a patient taking her out of an ambulance at the gate of DMCH on Saturday though there is dearth of beds at the hospital amid the surge in coronavirus infections. Inset, a man carrying an oxygen cylinder from outside for his relative at DMCH as the hospital is failing to provide oxygen support due to overwhelming demand. PHOTO: OBSERVER

The country saw 77 deaths from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours until 8:00am on Saturday, taking the death toll from the deadly virus to 9,661, according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
The death rate stands at 1.42 per cent.
This is the highest number of deaths from Covid-19 recorded in the span of a day so far in the country. The number of daily deaths on April 8, 2021 was 74.
At least 5,343 new infections were recorded during the period, taking the total number of people infected to 6,78,937, the release added.
The current positivity rate is 20.49 per cent while the total positivity rate stands at 13.65 per cent.
 Around 3,837 patients were declared free of Covid-19 during the same period, raising the total number of recoveries to 572,378 with an 84.30 per
cent recovery rate.
 As many as 26,077 samples were tested at 243 labs across the country in the past 24 hours. A total of 4,973,489 samples have been tested in the country so far.
Among the deceased, 53 were men and 24 were women. All of them died at hospitals. Fifty-one of them died in Dhaka, 15 in Chattogram, four in Rangpur, three in Rajshahi, two in Khulna and one each in Barishal and Sylhet divisions.
The gender breakdown of Covid-19 victim shows that 7,226 of the total deceased were men and 2,435 were women.
The country's maiden case was reported on March 8 last year and the first death from the virus was reported on March 18 the same year.
However, the fast-spreading coronavirus had claimed more than 2,931,627 lives and infected at least 135,440,480 people across the world till Saturday, according to Worldometer.
As many as 108,988,059 people have recovered from Covid-19, which has spread to 219 countries and territories across the planet.
The novel coronavirus broke out in China's Wuhan city in late December 2019 and quickly spread throughout the world, becoming a pandemic in less than three months.


