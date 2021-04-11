64 secys tasked to monitor field level C-19 control

Senior secretaries and secretaries of different ministries and divisions were given charges for looking after and coordinating the government activities for providing health services and health management to tackle transmission of deadly Covid-19 disease in 64 districts of the country.

Each of the secretaries and senior secretaries will be responsible for a district mentioned in the circular issued on April 1 from the Prime Minister's Office. Prime Minister's Principal Secretary Dr Ahmed Kaikaus signed the circular.

According to the circular, the top bureaucrats of the administration will supervise and monitor the field level activities of the authorities coordinating with local parliament members, district council chairmen, public representatives, local dignitaries and officials concerned.

They will also monitor local law and order situation and take necessary steps immediately. At the same time, they will also

inform the authorities concerned including the Cabinet Division and Prime Minister's Office (PMO) about the problems and the government's necessary course of actions.

In case of any vacuum created due to transfer or retirement of the senior officials, the persons assigned for the ministries and divisions will be responsible for the districts.





